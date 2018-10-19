Gianni: "Dimissioni? Motivi personali. La Samb ti entra nel cuore"

© foto di Luca Marchesini/TuttoLegaPro.com

Ha commentato le sue dimissioni dalla carica di direttore generale della Sambenedettese. Parliamo di Andrea Gianni. Queste le sue parole così come riportato da gazzettarossoblu: "Ieri mattina mi sono sentito con il presidente gli ho comunicato la mia decisione: ho presentato le dimissioni irrevocabili per motivi personali. Se le ultime settimane hanno influito molto su questa decisione? No, perché nei momenti più difficili è ancora più importante stringerci tutti insieme e lavorare. Ora che la squadra si è rialzata penso sia il momento giusto per prendere questa decisione. Con il presidente ed Andrea ho sempre avuto un ottimo rapporto e continuerò ad averlo. Non posso che ringraziare la famiglia Fedeli per avermi dato l’opportunità di essere direttore generale di una squadra come la Samb in questi anni. Cosa resta di questo percorso? Resta tantissimo: ho imparato tanto da una città, da collaboratori e da tifosi meravigliosi. La Samb ti entra nel cuore, a maggior ragione se hai la fortuna, come l’ho avuta io, di lavorarci per così tanto tempo".