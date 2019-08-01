  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
La Giovane Italia
Serie C

Gli occhi dell'Alessandria su Dossena dell'Atalanta

01.08.2019 23:40 di Claudia Marrone  Twitter:    articolo letto 1025 volte
© foto di Fabrizio Pozzi

Guarda al vivaio dell'Atalanta, l'Alessandria. Secondo quanto riferito da gianlucadimarzio.com, il club piemontese ha messo nel mirino Alberto Dossena, difensore classe 1998.
