Corriere Adriatico sulla Samb: "Fedeli ha scelto Roselli"

© foto di Francesco De Cicco/TuttoLegaPro.com

Il primo ribaltone sulle panchine di Serie C è servito. Protagonista la Sambenedettese che passa dalle mani di Giuseppe Magi a quelle di Giorgio Roselli. L'edizione odierna del Corriere Adriatico titola in merito: "Fedeli ha scelto Roselli. Ribaltone alla Samb: dopo il ko con la Giana il presidente ha deciso per esonero di Magi. «In queste prime giornate né risultati né gioco, ho dovuto dare una scossa alla squadra»".

Nell'articolo si legge: "In fondo appena due punti in quattro partite era un bottino misero quello raccolto da Magi, oltre ad un gioco che latitava e ad alcune problematiche che lo stesso tecnico pesarese faceva fatica a risolvere. [...] Nella tarda serata di domenica, una volta incassata la sua disponibilità a sedere sulla panchina rossoblù, nella tarda mattinata di ieri Fedeli ha incontrato a Roma Giorgio Roselli. C’è voluto poco tempo ed il tecnico umbro ha firmato un contratto fino alla fine dell’attuale stagione. Il contatto con Roselli è stato attivato dal ds Francesco Lamazza. I due, infatti, hanno lavorato insieme nel Lecco, in C2, nella stagione 2010/2011. Dopo aver sottoscritto il contratto con la Samb, Roselli è partito alla volta di San Benedetto ed intorno alle 16,30 ha fatto il suo arrivo allo stadio. Per un’ora ha tenuto a rapporto i giocatori e poi è andato in campo per dirigere il primo allenamento. Il neo tecnico rossoblù verrà presentato oggi alle 14 al Riviera delle Palme".