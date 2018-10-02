Giornale di Brescia: "Feralpi autolesionista e ultima: adesso è crisi"

© foto di Simone Venezia

Il posticipo valido per il Girone B, disputatosi ieri tra Feralpisalò e LR Vicenza Virtus e terminato con un secco 0-3 trova spazio nell'edizione odierna del Giornale di Brescia che titola: "Feralpisalò autolesionista e ultima: adesso è crisi. Clamoroso crollo interno col Vicenza che dilaga anche grazie ai gravi errori difensivi di Legati e Canini. Giacomelli apre e coglie un palo, Arma raddoppia e nella ripresa firma il terzo gol. Guerra e Ferretti fermati dai legni". Nella pagina seguente si legge anche: "Dirigenza muta, Toscano non rischia. Per ora... La gara col Teramo diventa decisiva. Il tecnico: «Sono deluso, una squadra come la nostra non può commettere certi errori»". La chiusura è dedicata alle parole dell'attaccante Guerra: "«E' ora di darsi una bella svegliata». «Serve un altro spirito, bisogna battagliare in ogni gara. Ora non pensiamo alla classifica".