La bella addormentata in Serie C. Solo pareggi per la Robur

Iniziare la stagione tre settimane dopo gran parte delle avversarie può creare dei problemi. Non è una cosa sicura, ma qualche possibilità c'è. Questo è quanto sta accadendo alla Robur di Michele Mignani che dopo aver atteso tre settimane prima della prima gara di campionato ha inanellato ben quattro pareggi consecutivi fra loro. Due dei quali per 0-0. Quello che spicca ancor di più del poker di segni x nella schedina sono i numeri: due gol messi a segno e altrettanti incassati. Statistiche che sembrano disegnare una squadra in un vero e proprio limbo. Una terra di mezzo fra le ambizioni che una rosa come quella bianconera giustamente reclama e le difficoltà di affrontare una stagione affrontata dovendosi togliere dalla mente il sogno, o forse è meglio dire lo spettro, della Serie B. Adesso occorre svegliarsi dal sogno e tornare a correre. Tornare a vincere. La gara con la Juve U23 potrebbe essere l'occasione perfetta per farlo.