Vince chi segna. Un adagio che l'AlbinoLeffe ha dimenticato

© foto di Michele Maraviglia/UC AlbinoLeffe

Quattro punti dopo altrettanti pareggio: questo è il bottino raccolto finora dall'AlbinoLeffe. Un avvio di stagione, dunque, tutt'altro che positivo per i seriani che hanno comunque dalla loro parte un calendario certamente non semplice visto che hanno già dovuto affrontare formazioni del calibro di Ternana, Feralpisalò, SudTirol, Triestina e Pordenone. Un dato, però, spicca comunque nel rendimento della formazione di Massimiliano Alvini: quello dei gol messi a segno. Anzi per la precisione occorre parlare al singolare dato che l'AlbinoLeffe in sette giornate ha firmato una sola rete, peraltro ininfluente nella sconfitta interna contro il Pordenone. Per ripartire, dunque, serve tornare presenti e decisivi nell'area avversaria. Il calcio, in fondo, è un gioco semplice: vince chi segna un gol in più dell'avversario. Una adagio che l'AlbinoLeffe sembra aver dimenticato.