Imolese, Dionisi: "Dobbiamo essere noi stessi il più possibile"

© foto di Jacopo Duranti/TuttoLegaPro.com

Il tecnico dell'Imolese Alessio Dionisi ha presentato in conferenza stampa la gara contro la Vis Pesaro: "Sarà una partita difficile, e importante come tutte le altre. I nostri avversari stanno vivendo un ottimo momento, sono reduci da un risultato positivo e vogliono continuare a fare bene davanti ai loro tifosi, così come vogliamo fare anche noi. Proprio per questo, dobbiamo essere noi stessi il più possibile. Sono convinto che domani faremo bene, siamo soddisfatti del cammino fatto finora ma non dobbiamo accontentarci".