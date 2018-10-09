  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK  | RMC SPORT EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
La Giovane Italia
Serie C

Juve U-23, Zironelli: "Vittoria che fa morale. Bene la difesa"

09.10.2018 00:55 di Michele Pavese  Twitter:    articolo letto 1308 volte
Fonte: tuttojuve.com

L'allenatore dell'Under 23 bianconera, Mauro Zironelli, ha parlato in mixed-zone dopo la vittoria per 2-0 sulla Pro Patria.

Terzo risultato utile consecutivo, oltre ai punti si comincia a vedere anche un'identità, una certa capacità di adattarsi alle partite. Chiaramente è soddisfatto...
"Sì, siamo un po' più maturi rispetto alle prime due uscite. Non è stata una partita tecnicamente giocata benissimo, però abbiamo cercato di mettere il massimo della cattiveria che era mancata nelle ultime partite. Però fa morale, i ragazzi stanno prendendo coscienza della categoria, ogni tanto bisogna cercare di fare anche necessità virtù. Negli ultimi minuti qualche pallone che si poteva giocare l'abbiamo sparacchiato, ma fa parte anche della paura di non portare a casa la vittoria. Ma dobbiamo insistere sul giocare, che è il nostro obiettivo e deve essere il nostro marchio".

Quanto le fa piacere non aver subito gol?
"Tanto, abbiamo chiuso veramente bene, non era facile. Sul gol annullato ha fatto un miracolo Mattia, quindi bene la fase difensiva. Sapevamo che loro giocavano questa palla sulle punte e poi avevano queste mezzali che si buttavano dentro, è una squadra che aveva sempre fatto gol, quindi è stato un test difficile, ma l'hanno superato alla grande i difensori".
EDITORIALE DI: Fabrizio Biasin

Juve: Allegri sta vincendo l'ultima sfida (e Ronaldo...). Inter: Spalletti ha un muro insuperabile da battere (e c'entra Icardi). Milan: il mercato e la memoria corta. Arriva il derby, con le solite balle...

