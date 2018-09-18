Juve U23, Emmanuello: "Siam giovani: c'è qualità ma ci vorrà tempo"

© foto di DiLeonforte/TuttoCesena.it

Simone Emmanuello, centrocampista e capitano della Juventus U23, in conferenza stampa ha analizzato la sconfitta al debutto contro l'Alessandria: "Sapevamo che non sarebbe stato semplice, siamo tanti giovani che non hanno giocato spesso insieme, quindi ci vorrà un po' di tempo. La qualità c'è, ora ci vuole un po' di esperienza che verrà col passare delle partite. Adesso ci sono tre punti in ballo, giochiamo per la classifica, per vincer il campionato e fare il meglio possibile. I miei compagni vengono dalla Primavera, cercano di giocare bene, ma alla fine l'obiettivo è vincere. Chi indossa la maglia della Juve che è sempre stata abituata a vincere", riporta TuttoJuve.com.