L'Alto Adige apre: “Sudtirol, assalto alla finale”

© foto di Luca Marchesini/TuttoLegaPro.com

“Sudtirol, assalto alla finale”, così titola L'Alto Adige in edicola caricando la squadra biancorossa in vista della gara d'andata della semifinale play off: “Stasera ospita il Cosenza nella semifinale playoff. - si legge ancora - Candellone al posto dell'acciaccato Gyasi".