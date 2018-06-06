La Sicilia titola: “Catania al Palio per la B”

© foto di Sarah Furnari/TuttoLegaPro.com

Spazio al Catania impegnato a Siena contro la Robur sulle pagine de La Sicilia in edicola che titola: “Catania al Palio per la B”. “Equilibrio, tensione agonistica e pretattica: i valori degli etnei e del Siena si equivalgono. - si legge ancora - Lucarelli pensa ad arginare Marotta in attacco, Guberti in appoggio e Gerli in mediana".