LR Vicenza Virtus, Colella: "Con i giovani serve costanza"

© foto di Francesco Inzitari/ILoveGiana

Giovanni Colella, tecnico del Vicenza Virtus, ha presentato la sfida che attende la formazione biancorossa contro l’altra Virtus, Verona, che sarà ospite al ‘Menti’: “La Virtus Verona è una squadra fastidiosa, poi i punti cominciano a pesare anche dietro. Dobbiamo imparare ad avere pazienza e attendere il momento giusto, palleggiando di più. Sono convinto che occorre la costanza di proporre i giovani in tutte le occasioni in cui si può, senza pensare alla loro età. Va valutata la loro capacità al momento e in prospettiva, sono convinto che le occasioni vadano sfruttate per far fare ai nostri giovani esperienza, sono il nostro patrimonio futuro e anche di un futuro non lontano, alcuni sono vicini all’essere pronti per diventare giocatori importanti”.