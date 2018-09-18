Lucarelli: "Un bel Livorno, ma dobbiamo essere più concreti"

© foto di Dario Fico/TuttoNocerina.com

Sconfitta per il Livorno di Cristiano Lucarelli, che dopo lo 0-1 incassato dal Crotone commenta la partita ai canali ufficiali dei labronici: "Oggi secondo me c'è stato un bel Livorno, che come detto deve riuscire a cercare di essere un pochino più concreto e pragmatico. Il Pescara domenica e il Crotone oggi vincono senza tirare in porta, noi invece non riusciamo a concretizzare. Siamo partiti bene e siamo stati ordinati nel limitare il loro palleggio, poi purtroppo nell'ultimo quarto d'ora un po' di energie sono venute meno".