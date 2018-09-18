  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK  | RMC SPORT EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
La Giovane Italia
Serie C

Lucarelli: "Un bel Livorno, ma dobbiamo essere più concreti"

18.09.2018 00:55 di Ivan Cardia  Twitter:    articolo letto 611 volte
© foto di Dario Fico/TuttoNocerina.com

Sconfitta per il Livorno di Cristiano Lucarelli, che dopo lo 0-1 incassato dal Crotone commenta la partita ai canali ufficiali dei labronici: "Oggi secondo me c'è stato un bel Livorno, che come detto deve riuscire a cercare di essere un pochino più concreto e pragmatico. Il Pescara domenica e il Crotone oggi vincono senza tirare in porta, noi invece non riusciamo a concretizzare. Siamo partiti bene e siamo stati ordinati nel limitare il loro palleggio, poi purtroppo nell'ultimo quarto d'ora un po' di energie sono venute meno".

EDITORIALE DI: Fabrizio Biasin

Juve e Douglas: il suo errore e quello "degli altri". Inter: ecco chi ha fretta di seppellire i nerazzurri. Milan: la ricetta di Gattuso (in barba alle "ombre"). Ridateci il Var, per carità. E su Barella...

Juve e Douglas: il suo errore e quello "degli altri". Inter: ecco chi ha fretta di seppellire i nerazzurri. Milan: la ricetta di Gattuso (in barba alle "ombre"). Ridateci il Var, per carità. E su Barella...

Primo piano

...con Gustavo Gomez

...con Gustavo Gomez “Sono contento, al Palmeiras c’è una struttura incredibile. Sto giocando bene, ho continuità. Mi sono ambientato subito”. Così a TuttoMercatoWeb il difensore del Palmeiras, ex Milan, Gustavo Gomez. La sua situazione di mercato al Milan non è stata facile... “È stata una situazione...
