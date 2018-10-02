  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK  | RMC SPORT EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
La Giovane Italia
Serie C

Maccarone: "Voglio riportare la Carrarese in B dopo 70 anni"

02.10.2018 12:19

Massimo Maccarone, attaccante in forza alla Carrarese, capolista del Girone A, si è raccontato in una lunga e dettagliata intervista rilasciata dalle colonne de La Gazzetta dello Sport: "La B a Carrara manca da 70 anni, ma abbiamo buone chance di arrivare primi. Siamo una squadra con grandi potenzialità, non ci nascondiamo. Sono venuto qui per provare a fare la storia - evidenzia Big Mac. - Dovevo arrivare già l’anno scorso, ma mentalmente ero scarico: avevo paura di fare danni dopo la delusione della storia finita male con l’Empoli. Perciò ho preferito andare in Australia. Quando Baldini mi ha richiamato in estate non potevo dire di no...".

Proprio sul tecnico, definito quasi come un papà, prosegue: "È sempre uguale. Sono passati 16 anni da quando mi allenava a Empoli, ma non è cambiato. La voglia di insegnare calcio e la mentalità vincente sono le stesse. È uno dei migliori allenatori in circolazione, non so cosa ci faccia in C. Ora ha imparato pure a contare fino a dieci quando si arrabbia (ride, ndr)".

Davanti, come a Empoli, Maccarone fa coppia con Tavano, 78 anni in due: "Il nostro segreto è che ci divertiamo ancora. In campo poi non ci sono gelosie, vogliamo segnare tanto ma siamo a disposizione l’uno dell’altro".
Serie A

EDITORIALE DI: Fabrizio Biasin

Juve: Agnelli, Marotta e altre (strane) sorprese. Inter: Spalletti ha un problema (finalmente). Milan: quante chiacchiere su Gattuso. E su Chiesa e Var...

Primo piano

LIVE TMW - Alle 21 Roma-Viktoria Plzen: all'Olimpico oltre 40mila tifosi

LIVE TMW - Alle 21 Roma-Viktoria Plzen: all'Olimpico oltre 40mila tifosi Premere F5 per aggiornare la pagina 14.41 - OLTRE 40MILA TIFOSI ALL'OLIMPICO - Come riporta 'Il Romanista', questa sera ci sarà il pubblico delle grandi occasioni allo stadio Olimpico per assistere alla prima gara casalinga di stagione della Roma in Champions League: 40.000 gli...
