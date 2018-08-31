Matera, in arrivo l'attaccante argentino Barbaro

© foto di Luca Marchesini/TuttoLegaPro.com

Nuovo attaccante in arrivo per il Matera. Secondo quanto raccolto da TuttoC.com, il club lucano ha ingaggiato Alejandro Barbaro, classe '92, argentino ex Banfield, San Lorenzo e Limassol. Nella scorsa stagione ha giocato in Russia con il Khabarovsk.