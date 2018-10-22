Monza, Fossati si aggregherà già domani al gruppo

© foto di Matteo Gribaudi/Image Sport

Il secondo acquisto del Monza targato Berlusconi non potrà vestire la maglia biancorossa fino a gennaio, ma già da domani inizierà a conoscere i propri compagni di squadra. Secondo quanto raccolto da Hellaslive.it infatti Marco Fossati, centrocampista di proprietà del Verona, nella giornata di oggi non si è allenato coi gialloblù agli ordini di Fabio Grosso perché intento a trasferirsi a Monza dove da domani sarà agli ordini di Brocchi in Brianza.