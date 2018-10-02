Monza, in corso le visite mediche per Iocolano

© foto di Fabrizio Pozzi

Visite mediche in corso per il primo colpo dell'era Berlusconi a Monza. Simone Iocolano, ex centrocampista di Alessandria e Bari, come riportano i colleghi di SkySport si è presentato al Centro Torri Sport a Vimercate per sostenere tutti i testi fisici di rito prima di firmare il nuovo contratto.