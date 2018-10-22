Novara, doppia frattura al cranio per Visconti. Ma niente intervento

© foto di Giuseppe Scialla

Tanta paura, due fratture ma, per fortuna, nulla di peggio. Pietro Visconti, difensore del Novara, uscito dal campo al 43′ della ripresa per un colpo alla testa subìto dopo uno scontro fortuito con un avversario che ha richiesto il trasporto d’urgenza all’ospedale di Pistoia, ha riportato una frattura composta dell’osso frontale e del tetto orbitario. Il neurochirurgo esclude l’intervento. A renderlo noto è il club azzurro che spiega come il ragazzo sarà dimesso nella mattinata di domani dopo una Tac di controllo. Da definire i tempi di recupero dopo ulteriori controlli. Il ragazzo clinicamente sta bene.