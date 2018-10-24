Pistoiese, Asta: "Qui per riportare entusiasmo. Grande opportunità"

© foto di Jacopo Duranti/TuttoLegaPro.com

Arrivano dalle pagine di PistoiaSport arrivano le parole in conferenza stampa di Antonino Asta, nuovo tecnico della Pistoiese. Eccone un estratto: "Ringrazio la società per le belle parole spese su di me e per la grande opportunità che mi è stata data. Appena ci siamo conosciuti loro sono stati colpiti dal mio entusiasmo e io dal loro: ho visto un ambiente sano, professionale, al quale mancava qualcosa, così mi sono subito offerto per quest’incarico, al quale spero di adempiere con successo. Niente da togliere al mister che mi ha preceduto, ovviamente. Dalle parole della società si comprende benissimo che non c’è risentimento nei suoi confronti. Dispiace per queste situazioni, però purtroppo in questo sport sono cose che capitano: io in prima persona ho vissuto questi momenti e posso testimoniare che non è facile. Il mio compito è quello di riportare entusiasmo nell’ambiente restituendo serenità ai giocatori, soprattutto ai più giovani, e cancellare la paura, perché se hai timore di sbagliare sbagli ancora di più. A mio avviso la squadra può dire la sua in questo campionato e non credo assolutamente che si meriti questa classifica. Proveremo a dare il massimo cercando di risollevare le sorti della Pistoiese".