La Giovane Italia
Serie C

Pontedera, Di Bella su Gravina: "Speranze disattese"

28.10.2018 16:09 di Andrea Piras   articolo letto 841 volte

Dalle colonne del sito ufficiale del club, il socio del Pontedera Simone Di Bella ha parlato del caos che regna in Serie C: "Eravamo tutti entusiasti della nomina del nuovo presidente della Figc, si sentiva aria di cambiamento, ma tutte le speranze sono state disattese. La sentenza del Tar del Lazio ha fatto ricadere di nuovo la Serie B e soprattutto la Serie C nel baratro. Premetto che so perfettamente che Gravina, essendosi insediato da poco, aveva poco margine di manovra di queste decisioni, ma credo anche che lui doveva dare un segnale forte ricostruendo una Figc credibile e autonoma. La giustizia ordinaria non ha i tempi dello sport e per questo deve essere lasciata fuori da questi ambienti, altrimenti il calcio perderà sempre più di credibilità, soprattutto quello dalla Serie B in giù. Le squadre ora stanno pensando a vincere le partite in tribunale invece che sui campi. Detto questo, credo che fare peggio dei precedenti presidenti sia impossibile quindi faccio un in bocca al lupo a Gravina per l’imminente futuro".
TUTTOmercatoWEB.com - il sito di calciomercato aggiornato 24 ore su 24

