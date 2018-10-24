Pres Albissola: "Bellucci non è una scommessa, ma uomo di carattere"

Gianpiero Colla, presidente dell'Albissola, ha spiegato in conferenza stampa la scelta dell'esonero di Fabio Fossati e l'avvento in panchina di Claudio Bellucci: "I risultati sono stati quelli che sono stati purtroppo. Per questo Claudio (Bellucci, ndr) prende il timone di questa squadra, che è stata costruita dal ds Mussi in modo equilibrato e che tutti gli addetti ai lavori hanno detto di essere di qualità. Nonostante questo siamo all'ultimo posto con un punto e non ci fa certo piacere. I miei ringraziamenti vanno comunque a Fabio (Fossati, ndr) che mi ha fatto vivere emozioni uniche: resto comunque un suo grande estimatore. Perché Bellucci? Abbiamo guardato profili diversi, siamo una società molto giovane, ci troviamo davanti una montagna da scalare in questo momento, avevamo bisogno di qualcuno di carattere e locale calcisticamente, inoltre abbiamo la fortuna che conosce la metà dei giocatori. Lo abbiamo incontrato lunedì sera, gli chiediamo molto. Claudio non è una scommessa, non devo raccontarvi io il suo percorso, parliamo di un uomo di carattere, ciò di cui ha bisogno la squadra. Ritengo la squadra in parte responsabile dell'esonero di Fabio Fossati perché purtroppo in campo ci vanno loro. Grande fiducia comunque nei ragazzi e nel mister".