Pres. Entella: "Cassano? Rapporto di amicizia e affetto"

Antonio Cassano si offre alla Virtus Entella ma il club ligure - ancora sospeso tra Serie B e Serie C - resta in attesa di conoscere meglio il suo futuro e il presidente Antonio Gozzi non si sbilancia sul futuro dell'operazione, pur sottolineando il grande rapporto umano che intercorre col talento di Bari Vecchia: "C’è un bel rapporto di amicizia e affetto — commenta il numero uno biancazzurro dalle colonne de La Gazzetta dello Sport. — Oggi siamo concentrati in una dura battaglia per vedere riconosciuti i nostri diritti. Ma sapere di avere anche lui al nostro fianco è un motivo di soddisfazione e di orgoglio. Nelle difficoltà non sono molti quelli disposti a darti una mano".