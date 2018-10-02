  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK  | RMC SPORT EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
La Giovane Italia
Serie C

Pres. Entella: "Cassano? Rapporto di amicizia e affetto"

02.10.2018 15:12 di Luca Bargellini  Twitter:    articolo letto 2127 volte

Antonio Cassano si offre alla Virtus Entella ma il club ligure - ancora sospeso tra Serie B e Serie C - resta in attesa di conoscere meglio il suo futuro e il presidente Antonio Gozzi non si sbilancia sul futuro dell'operazione, pur sottolineando il grande rapporto umano che intercorre col talento di Bari Vecchia: "C’è un bel rapporto di amicizia e affetto — commenta il numero uno biancazzurro dalle colonne de La Gazzetta dello Sport. — Oggi siamo concentrati in una dura battaglia per vedere riconosciuti i nostri diritti. Ma sapere di avere anche lui al nostro fianco è un motivo di soddisfazione e di orgoglio. Nelle difficoltà non sono molti quelli disposti a darti una mano".
Juve: Agnelli, Marotta e altre (strane) sorprese. Inter: Spalletti ha un problema (finalmente). Milan: quante chiacchiere su Gattuso. E su Chiesa e Var...

