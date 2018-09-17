Pres. Monza: "Il 95% a Berlusconi? Vero, non aveva senso fare altrimenti"

Fonte: www.tuttoc.com

Non più il 70% ma il 95% delle quote del Monza finiranno nelle mani di Silvio Berlusconi. La conferma ai microfoni di TuttoC.com arriva proprio dall'attuale presidente biancorosso Nicola Colombo: "È vero: io vendo il 95 e non più il 70% delle quote. Ma non cambiano le cose: semplicemente al posto di incassare il 25%, anzi il 30% al 30 giugno, incasso il 25% adesso e il 5% al 30 giugno. Le cose rimangono le stesse e i rapporti non cambiano. Riflettendo tra soci abbiamo capito che non aveva molto senso né per me né per Fininvest fare un'operazione diversa: alla fine della stagione avrei comunque ceduto il resto della partecipazione. Il fatto di rimanere presidente resta, il fatto di far parte dell'organizzazione fino al 30 giugno resta. Non credo che cambierà molto rispetto al contributo che darò. Ero in minoranza prima e lo sono anche adesso. Cambiano solo i numeri".