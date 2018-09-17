Pres. Potenza: "Vergognoso ciò che sta accadendo in C"

© foto di Bernd Feil/PhotoViews

Partita persa contro il Catanzaro e caos del campionato. Sono questi i due argomenti trattati dal presidente del Potenza, Salvatore Caiata all'interno della sala stampa dello stadio "Nicola Ceravolo". Queste le sue parole: "Non sono contento del risultato, ma della prestazione sì. Lascia ben sperare in vista del futuro. Il Catanzaro era favorito, ma ho visto un bel Potenza. Abbiamo giocato con entusiasmo ed orgoglio. Rigore? L'assistente ha preso la decisione, credo non esatta, e facendo così ha deciso ed influenzato il match. La mole di gioco prodotta è stata importante; forse dovevamo concretizzare di più. Caos del campionato? Queste lotte intestine all'interno dei palazzi del potere, non fa bene al nostro calcio. Si prendono giuoco delle società serie. E' vergognoso quello che sta accadendo; le classifiche devono parlare non altre cose. I costi della Serie C sono insostenibili; il futuro potrebbe essere il semiprofessionismo. I diritti TV in Serie A e Serie B aiutano i vari club; in terza serie è diverso".