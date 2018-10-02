Pres Samb: "Magi? Colpa anche giocatori. Roselli? Vedremo risultati"

"I pochi punti raccolti finora ed un gioco che non c’era, mi hanno spinto ad esonerare Magi". Questo in sintesi il pensiero di Franco Fedeli, presidente della Sambenedettese, affidato ai colleghi del Corriere Adriatico, all'indomani del ribaltone sulla panchina rossoblù. "Mi spiace per l’uomo, ma purtroppo è la legge del calcio. La colpa è anche dei giocatori, però adesso non li posso cambiare. Magi è una brava persona che ho voluto fortemente la scorsa estate, ma purtroppo ho dovuto sollevarlo perché le cose non andavano per il verso giusto" prosegue il numero uno del club marchigiano che ha scelto al posto di Magi, Giorgio Roselli: "Speriamo con Roselli di invertire la rotta. Quando vengono a parlare con me, sono tutti bravi ma poi bisogna vedere i risultati che ottiene. Mi ha fatto una buona impressione e gli ho chiesto di risollevarci. Anche perché nessuno sta facendo sfracelli, visto che la Fermana è in testa alla classifica".