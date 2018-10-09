Pro Patria, Javorcic: "Partita decisa dagli episodi"

Fonte: TuttoC.com

© foto di Marco Rossi/TuttoCesena.it

La Pro Patria esce dal Moccagatta con l'amaro in bocca: lo 0-2 subito dalla Juventus U23 non può far stare tranquillo mister Ivan Javorcic, soprattutto considerando che nel primo tempo i bustocchi hanno giocato meglio. "È stata una partita equilibrata, gli episodi ne cambiano l'andamento", ha riconosciuto nel post-partita l'allenatore croato ai microfoni di Rai Sport. "Nelle ultime partite ci sta andando un po' male, non ho nulla da rimproverare ai ragazzi. Nel primo tempo è mancata la qualità nell'ultimo passaggio, nella ripresa l'avversario è stato più aggressivo ed è nato il gol. Poi l'episodio della parata di Del Favero su Santana ha fatto la differenza. Questione mentale, dobbiamo gestire alcuni momenti con più maturità. C'è da migliorare all'inizio dei secondi tempi, evitando di prendere gol. D'altronde qualcosa paghiamo a livello di inesperienza. Peccato, dobbiamo lavorare e migliorare in fretta per essere competitivi".