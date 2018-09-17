Samb, lungo colloquio tra Fedeli e i senatori

© foto di Luca Marchesini/TuttoLegaPro.com

In casa Sambenedettese la stagione non è iniziata al meglio. La sconfitta interna contro il Renate, infatti, ha fatto andare su tutte le furie patron Franco Fedeli, il quale ha chiesto spiegazioni allo staff tecnico e non solo. Così come riportato da gazzettarossoblu, oltre ad avere avuto un lungo colloquio con il diesse Francesco Lamazza e il tecnico Giuseppe Magi, il presidente ha voluto incontrare anche alcuni senatori dello spogliatoio, alias: Stanco, Calderini e Russotto.