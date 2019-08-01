Sambenedettese, Fedeli: "Non siamo la succursale della Salernitana"

Dalle colonne del Corriere Adriatico, è intervenuto il presidente della Sambenedettese Franco Fedeli, in merito alle quattro operazioni già concluse in questa sessione di calciomercato con la Salernitana (Cernigoi, Garofalo, Orlando, Volpicelli):

“Ho sentito tante chiacchiere in questi giorni, ma ci tengo a precisare che Samb non è la succursale di nessuno e questo vale anche per la Salernitana. Tutti i giocatori che abbiamo preso da loro, compreso Orlando, sono arrivati perché li riteniamo utili al progetto e non per altre motivazioni. Le mie sensazioni? Al momento posso dire che si sta formando un bel gruppo e che stiamo facendo bene, ma naturalmente è ancora presto per i giudizi”.