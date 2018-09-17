Serie C, 1^ giornata: SudTirol-Teramo 1-0. Decide Costantino

|HOME | EVENTI TMW | REDAZIONE | NETWORK | RMC SPORT
Emiliano Rigoni si è trasformato. Come nel romanzo londinese di fine ottocento, firmato Robert Louis Stevenson, ha fatto vedere il suo lato migliore nel monday night contro la Roma, brillando e firmando una doppietta in trentotto minuti. Lo stesso tempo concesso oggi con la SPAL,...
