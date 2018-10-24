Serie C, cambia l'orario d'inizio di Monopoli-Catanzaro

La Lega, vista la richiesta avanzata dalla società Monopoli, in relazione ad esigenze organizzative, a ratifica degli accordi intercorsi tra le società interessate, ha disposto che la gara Monopoli-Catanzaro, valida per la nona giornata del Girone C di Serie C in programma sabato 27 ottobre oresso lo Stadio “Vito Simone Veneziani” di Monopoli (BA), abbia inizio alle ore 14.30, anziché alle ore 16.30.