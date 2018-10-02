Serie C, Girone A, le designazioni arbitrali della 5^ giornata

© foto di Luca Marchesini/TuttoLegaPro.com

Sono state pubblicate le designazioni arbitrali della 5^ giornata di Serie C. Ecco nel dettaglio le scelte per il Girone A che si disputerà tra sabato 6 e lunedì 8 ottobre:

Pro Vercelli vs Carrarese: Marco D'Ascanio di Ancona (Colinucci-Della Croce)

Arzachena vs Albissola: Federico Longo di Paola (Segat-Lazzaroni)

Lucchese vs Cuneo: Marco Acanfora di Castellammare di Stabia (Carpi-Camilli)

Piacenza vs Novara: Ilario Guida di Salerno (Salvalaglio-Vitali)

Pisa vs Alessandria: Fabio Pasciuta di Ravenna (Biava-Pizzi)

Pontedera vs Olbia: Mario Saia di Palermo (Cortese-Poma)

Robur Siena vs Arezzo: Daniel Amabile di Vicenza (Vono-Fantino)

Gozzano vs Pro Piacenza: Sajmir Kumara di Verona (Grasso-Tomasello)

Juventus U23 vs Pro Patria: Nicolò Marini di Trieste (Polo-Grillo-Miniutti)