Serie C, Girone B, le designazioni arbitrali della 5^ giornata

Sono state pubblicate le designazioni arbitrali della 5^ giornata di Serie C. Ecco nel dettaglio le scelte per il Girone B che si disputerà tra sabato 6 e domenica 7 ottobre:

Sambenedettese vs Monza: Luca Zufferli di Udine (Bruni-Laudato)

Feralpisalò vs Teramo: Mattia Pascarella di Nocera Inferiore (Colasanti-Lencioni)

Fermana vs Ravenna: Alberto Santoro di Messina (Basile-Ruggieri)

Giana Erminio vs Rimini: Gino Garofalo di Torre del Greco (Dicosta-Cubicciotti)

Gubbio vs Fano: Federico Fontani di Siena (Rondino-Testi)

Imolese vs Pordenone: Daniele Rutella di Enna (Santi-Lenza)

LR Vicenza Virtus vs Vis Pesaro: Matteo Gariglio di Pinerolo (Martinelli-Giorgi)

Sudtirol vs AlbinoLeffe: Giuseppe Collu di Cagliari (D'Elia-Torresan)

Ternana vs Renate: Giovanni Nicoletti di Catanzaro (Lombardi-Rizzotto)

Triestina vs Virtusvecomp Verona: Francesco Carrione di Castellammare di Stabia (Madonia-Lalomia)