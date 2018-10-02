Serie C, Girone C, le designazioni arbitrali della 5^ giornata

© foto di Francesco De Cicco/TuttoLegaPro.com

Sono state pubblicate le designazioni arbitrali della 5^ giornata di Serie C. Ecco nel dettaglio le scelte per il Girone C che si disputerà sabato 6 ottobre:

Bisceglie vs Matera: Nicola Donda di Cormons (Somma-D'Apice)

Catania vs Vibonese: Daniele De Santis di Lecce (Mansi-Parrella)

Catanzaro vs Reggina: Riccardo Annaloro di Collegno (Gualtieri-Massimino)

Cavese vs Sicula Leonzio: Paride Tremolada di Monza (Pappagallo-Politi)

Juve Stabia vs Rende: Fabio Natilla di Molfetta (De Palma-Dibenedetto)

Monopoli vs Trapani: Mario Vigile di Cosenza (Teodori-Montanari)

Potenza vs Paganese: Stefano Lorenzin di Castelfranco Veneto (Notarangelo-Vettorel)

Virtus Francavilla vs Casertana: Nicolò Cipriani di Empoli (Terenzio-Maninetti)