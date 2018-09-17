Serie C, Giudice Sportivo: due turni di stop per tre giocatori

In base alle risultanze degli atti ufficiali conseguenti le gare della 1^ giornata di Serie C svoltesi il 16 settembre, sono state deliberate le seguenti sanzioni disciplinari e pecuniarie nei confronti dei calciatori tesserati:

CALCIATORI ESPULSI

SQUALIFICA PER DUE GARE EFFETTIVE:

BELLONI NICCOLO (AREZZO) per aver stretto con entrambe le mani il collo di un avversario.

FIGLIOMENI GIUSEPPE (CATANZARO) perché al termine del primo tempo rientrando negli spogliatoi colpiva con una forte manata alla nuca un calciatore avversario ( r. proc.fed., r.A.A., r,c.c.).

BERNARDINI MARIANO (LUCCHESE) per aver colpito con uno schiaffo al volto un avversario.

SQUALIFICA PER UNA GARA EFFETTIVA:

CASTAGNA MARCO (LUCCHESE) per atto di violenza verso un avversario in azione di gioco.