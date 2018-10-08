Serie C, torna al successo la Juve U-23: 2-0 alla Pro Patria

© foto di Matteo Gribaudi/Image Sport

Terzo risultato utile consecutivo per la Juventus Under-23, che coglie la seconda vittoria nel Gruppo A di Serie C. I ragazzi di Zironelli battono la Pro Patria per 2-0, grazie alle reti realizzate nella ripresa da Toure e Pereira. Con questo successo, i bianconeri salgono a quota 7 punti in classifica, in quinta posizione.