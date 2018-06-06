Serie C, Trapani e Pro Piacenza nei guai: rischiano di sparire

Tuttosport in edicola fa il punto sulla situazione in Serie C soffermandosi non solo sui play off, ma anche su casi spinosi come quelli di Trapani e Pro Piacenza, due squadre che rischiano di sparire. "Come ogni estate la crisi delle società di C rischia di avere effetti devastanti sulla terza serie. Nel Trapani, a distanza di tre anni dalla finale play off di B persa col Pescara, il presidente Vittorio Morace ha annunciato di non voler proseguire il proprio impegno. - si legge nell'articolo - Fine corsa anche per il Pro Piacenza: dopo quattro stagioni nei professionisti, il presidente Alberto Burzoni ha reso noto di non proseguire con il proprio impegno l'attività della società".