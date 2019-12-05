Serie C, variazione tra posticipi del girone di ritorno con diretta Rai

Fonte: Ufficio Stampa Lega Pro

VARIAZIONE DIRETTA RAI SPORT – GIRONE DI RITORNO

Si rende noto, a parziale modifica del Com. Uff. n.82/DIV del 05.12.2019, che la sotto indicata gara verrà trasmessa in diretta televisiva Rai Sport.

LUNEDI’ 03 FEBBRAIO 2020

GIRONE B

5a GIORNATA SAMBENEDETTESE - FERMANA Ore 20.45

GARA CATANIA – MONOPOLI DEL 03 FEBBRAIO 2020 (Gir. “C”)

La Lega, a modifica di cui ai Com. Uff. n.82/DIV e 83/DIV del 05.12.2019, ha disposto che la gara indicata in oggetto venga anticipata a DOMENICA 02 FEBBRAIO 2020, Stadio “Angelo Massimino”, Catania, con inizio alle ore 17.30. La gara in oggetto non sarà trasmessa da Rai Sport.