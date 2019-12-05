  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
TUTTOmercatoWEB.com: notizie di calcio e calciomercato
La Giovane Italia
Serie C

Serie C, variazione tra posticipi del girone di ritorno con diretta Rai

05.12.2019 22:34 di Claudia Marrone  Twitter:    articolo letto 2574 volte
Fonte: Ufficio Stampa Lega Pro
© foto di Insidefoto/Image Sport

VARIAZIONE DIRETTA RAI SPORT – GIRONE DI RITORNO
Si rende noto, a parziale modifica del Com. Uff. n.82/DIV del 05.12.2019, che la sotto indicata gara verrà trasmessa in diretta televisiva Rai Sport.

LUNEDI’ 03 FEBBRAIO 2020
GIRONE B
5a GIORNATA SAMBENEDETTESE - FERMANA Ore 20.45

GARA CATANIA – MONOPOLI DEL 03 FEBBRAIO 2020 (Gir. “C”)
La Lega, a modifica di cui ai Com. Uff. n.82/DIV e 83/DIV del 05.12.2019, ha disposto che la gara indicata in oggetto venga anticipata a DOMENICA 02 FEBBRAIO 2020, Stadio “Angelo Massimino”, Catania, con inizio alle ore 17.30. La gara in oggetto non sarà trasmessa da Rai Sport.
