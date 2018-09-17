Serie C: vincono SudTirol, Entella e Pisa: subito a segno Moscardelli

© foto di Uff. Stampa Arezzo

Pisa e SudTirol di misura, l'Entella in surplace: è questo il bilancio delle gare di Serie C giocate questa sera. I nerazzurri hanno battuto il Cuneo 1-0 con gol di Moscardelli, stesso risultato per il SudTirol sul Teramo con rete di Costantino. 3-1 dell'Entella al Piola di Novara contro il Gozzano, a cui non basta il vantaggio di Secondo: Nizzetto e la doppietta di Mota Carvalho capovolgono il risultato in favore degli ospiti.