Ternana, Ranucci: "Vogliamo ottenere giustizia"

© foto di Federico Gaetano

Dalle pagine di TernanaNews arrivano alcune dichiarazioni di Stefano Ranucci, numero uno della Ternana, all'uscita dallo stadio Liberati: "Non sono sorpreso dalla decisione del Tar, ci aspettavamo questo tipo di risposta, dovremo fare tutto velocemente perché il tempo è il nostro grande avversario. Da quello che dice il presidente Frattini dovremmo essere di nuovo davanti al collegio di garanzia del CONI, vediamo con quale collegio giudicante, anche perché da quello che sappiamo cambieranno i presidenti. Come abbiamo già detto l'azione risarcitoria può essere una via di apertura, ma il nostro obiettivo è ottenere giustizia e rientrare nella categoria che giustamente ci apparteneva fino a qualche tempo fa”