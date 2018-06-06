  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK  | RMC SPORT EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
Da TUTTOmercatoWEB.com le ultime notizie di calcio mercato su Juve, Milan, Inter, Napoli, Roma
atalanta
benevento
bologna
cagliari
chievo
crotone
fiorentina
genoa
hellasverona
inter
juventus
lazio
milan
napoli
roma
sampdoria
sassuolo
spal
torino
udinese
 
HOME
SONDAGGIO
Quale sarà il grande colpo di mercato della Juventus?
  Alvaro Morata
  Sergej Milinkovic-Savic
  Mauro Icardi
  Paul Pogba

[ Risultati sondaggio ]
Serie C

UFFICIALE: Rimini, rinnovo anche per Petti

06.06.2018 11:57 di Tommaso Maschio   articolo letto 1181 volte
Fonte: http://www.riminifc.it
© foto di Luca Marchesini/TuttoLegaPro.com

Il Rimini F. C. rende noto di aver raggiunto l’accordo, per il campionato di Serie C 2018-19, anche con il difensore Alessio Petti.

Nell’annata appena conclusa il giocatore biancorosso ha totalizzato, nella stagione regolare, 31 gettoni di presenza impreziositi da 3 reti.

http://news.riminifc.it/2018/06/06/3775/

Alessio Petti ANCORA IN MAGLIA A SCACCHI

Pubblicato da Rimini Football Club su mercoledì 6 giugno 2018
ARTICOLI CORRELATI
Segnala violazione
Stampa la notizia
Invia ad un amico

TUTTOmercatoWEB.com - il sito di calciomercato aggiornato 24 ore su 24

Altre notizie Altre Notizie

EDITORIALE DI: Tancredi Palmeri

La Juve non ha i soldi per Milinkovic-Savic, a meno che non venda un pezzo grosso. Il Napoli non ha i soldi per i sogni di Ancelotti, a meno che non venda due pezzi grossi

La Juve non ha i soldi per Milinkovic-Savic, a meno che non venda un pezzo grosso. Il Napoli non ha i soldi per i sogni di Ancelotti, a meno che non venda due pezzi grossi

Primo piano

TOP NEWS Ore 13 - Juve, follie per Chiesa. Higuain chiama la Premier

TOP NEWS Ore 13 - Juve, follie per Chiesa. Higuain chiama la Premier Le voci dei protagonisti, le esclusive, il calciomercato e tanto altro su TMW: di seguito le notizie più importanti della mattinata. Inter, assalto a Nainggolan. Strootman la prima alternativa - Leggi la news, CLICCA QUI! Milan, porta affollata. E per Donnarumma niente offerte...
   Editore: TC&C srl web content publisher since 1994 Partita IVA 01488100510   

MEDIA PARTNERS  | NEWS TICKER  | MOBILE  | RSS

Tutti i diritti riservati - Testata giornalistica Aut.Trib.di Arezzo n° 13/05 del 10/11/2005 - Direttore Responsabile: Michele Criscitiello
Privacy Policy - Iscritto al Registro Operatori di Comunicazione al n° 18246
Copyright © 2000-2018 - TUTTOmercatoWEB.com ® - Aut. Lega Calcio Serie A e Serie B num. 88
Utilizzo dei Cookie
PROSEGUO
Utilizziamo cookie, anche di terze parti, per migliorare l'esperienza di navigazione e per inviarti messaggi promozionali personalizzati.
Proseguendo con la navigazione acconsenti al loro uso in conformità alla nostra Cookie Policy