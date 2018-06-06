UFFICIALE: Rimini, rinnovo anche per Petti

Fonte: http://www.riminifc.it

© foto di Luca Marchesini/TuttoLegaPro.com

Il Rimini F. C. rende noto di aver raggiunto l’accordo, per il campionato di Serie C 2018-19, anche con il difensore Alessio Petti.

Nell’annata appena conclusa il giocatore biancorosso ha totalizzato, nella stagione regolare, 31 gettoni di presenza impreziositi da 3 reti.