Una porta troppo alta: il curioso caso del ritardo di Olbia-Arezzo

Fonte: Tuttoc.ocm

© foto di Sandro Giordano/Olbia Calcio

Dopo oltre mezz'ora, complice il problema di una porta di gioco non regolamentare, inizia la sfida tra Olbia e Arezzo. La distanza tra la traversa e la linea di gioco di una porta, secondo i commissari, non era regolamentare. Su suggerimento del preparatore dei portieri della formazione toscana, i controlli hanno denotato il problema, cosicché gli addetti ai lavori della formazione sarda hanno dovuto rimediare alla situazione, ristabilendo l'altezza corretta, così il direttore di gara ha potuto dare il via al match del "Bruno Nespoli".