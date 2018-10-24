Vicenza, Rosso: "Gravina la persona giusta per dare una scossa"

© foto di Uff. Stampa Bassano Virtus

Dal sito del Vicenza Virtus arrivano alcune dichiarazioni di Stefano Rosso, presidente del sodalizio biancorosso, in merito all'elezione di Gabriele Gravina alla presidenza della FIGC: “Sono molto felice per l’elezione di Gabriele. Persona equilibrata e capace, che avrebbe dovuto già essere eletto alle ultime elezioni. Penso possa essere il giusto connubio tra esperienza e cambiamento e mi auguro che le componenti lo lascino lavorare. So che darà una forte scossa al sistema ma nel rispetto dell’interesse comune. Ovviamente se avesse bisogno io e la società L.R. Vicenza, saremo sempre a sua disposizione”.