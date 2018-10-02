Vicenza Virtus, Arma: "Cinici e in crescita. Grazie ai tifosi"

© foto di Luca Marchesini/TuttoLegaPro.com

Una doppietta di Rachid Arma (insieme al gol di Giacomelli) ha permesso al LR Vicenza Virtus di stendere a domicilio la quotata Feralpisalò, ora in evidente crisi di risultati. L'attaccante marocchino si è quindi espresso in sala stampa, come riportato dal sito ufficiale lrvicenza.net: “E’ importante segnare per un attaccante, anche se oggi vorrei sottolineare la grande prestazione di questa squadra. Il mister ci chiede di pressare alti, ci stiamo allenando molto su questo. Le scorse gare non siamo riusciti a concretizzare la grossa mole di gioco, oggi invece siamo stati cinici. Siamo in crescita, dobbiamo continuare così, abbiamo vinto contro un’ottima squadra e questa vittoria ci aiuterà ad affrontare ancora meglio la settimana. Ora speriamo di fare una bella prestazione in casa, un grazie ai tifosi che sono venuti qui, nonostante la diretta tv e il meteo, dimostrano sempre grande attaccamento e vogliamo regalare loro i 3 punti al Menti che meritano”.