Virtus Entella, tanti addii dopo la retrocessione in Serie C

In casa Virtus Entella dopo la retrocessione in Serie C ci si prepara a parecchi addii come scrive Il Secolo XIX facendo il punto sul mercato in uscita. Andrea La Mantia piace molto alla Salernitana, che lo ha già cercato a gennaio, e al neopromosso Livorno, mentre l'altro attaccante Giuseppe De Luca è sempre nel mirino del Padova. A centrocampo saluteranno invece Marco Crimi e Mirko Eramo, anche in virtù dei contratti pesanti che li legano al club ligure, mentre in difesa Michele Pelliezzer sarebbe finito nel mirino di Salernitana e Avellino, pronte a un derby campano per acquistarne il cartellino.