Virtus Francavilla, Fano e Rimini su Rossetti. Piace anche al Monopoli

Fano e Rimini su Rossetti. Piace anche al Monopoli

© foto di Giuseppe Scialla

A breve nuova avventura in Serie C per Simone Rossetti, attaccante classe '97 di proprietà del Bologna. Nella scorsa stagione alla Virtus Francavilla - primo campionato tra i professionisti per lui - secondo quanto raccolto da TuttoC.com, Rossetti a breve rinnoverà con i felsinei e quindi verrà girato in prestito in terza serie. Interessate al suo profilo Fano, Rimini e Monopoli.