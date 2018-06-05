Viterbese, Camilli: "A gennaio non abbiamo fatto un buon mercato"

© foto di Federico Gaetano

Una delle motivazioni che hanno portato la Viterbese a non riuscire a giocarsi fino in fondo le possibilità di promozione, secondo patron Piero Camilli è da ricercarsi nella sessione invernale delle trattative di mercato: "A gennaio non abbiamo fatto un buon mercato, infatti ho mandato via chi l'ha portato avanti - ha spiegato il numero uno gialloblù all'indomani dell'eliminazione per mano del Sudtirol, come riportato dai colleghi del Corriere di Viterbo. - Se avessimo preso un centravanti vero ed un bel regista, ce la saremmo giocata fino alla fine. Male De Sousa, benissimo Rinaldi, bene Calderini".