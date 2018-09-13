Folgore Caratese, Papa Waigo: “Bel progetto e grande entusiasmo”

Papa Waigo riabbraccia l’Italia. Un gradito ritorno dopo sei anni. L’attaccante ex Fiorentina ha sposato il progetto della Folgore Caratese. Una nuova avventura, da affrontare con voglia ed ambizioni. “Sono contento di essere tornato in Italia”, le sue dichiarazioni al canale ufficiale della Folgore Caratese. “Mi ha convinto - continua - il progetto del presidente che ha grande entusiasmo. Ho visto un centro sportivo davvero bello, unico. Sono un 84, ho ancora tanto da dare. Questo non è un punto d’arrivo, anzi. Perché - conclude - non sono assolutamente arrivato”.