Modena, Perna: "Felice di essere tornato a casa. Voglio la B"

© foto di Federico De Luca

L'esperto centrale difensivo Armando Perna ha annunciato il suo ritorno al Modena, dove ha collezionato ben 294 presenze e dove chiuderà la sua lunghissima carriera. “Sono contento di poter tornare a casa, anche perché non mi era piaciuto il modo in cui ero stato mandato via. - spiega Perna al Resto del Carlino - Ci tenevo a tornare a lavorare qui per riattivare un rapporto finito in modo quasi traumatico. In questi anni ho cambiato molte società fra D e C e ora sono felice di ritrovare qui Apolloni con cui ho sempre avuto ottimi rapporti. Io come Lucarelli? No Alessandro ha decisamente fatto una carriera migliore della mia. Poi lui ha portato il Parma in Serie A, mentre io mi accontenterei della B”.