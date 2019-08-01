TMW - Palermo, niente ds. Renzo Castagnini consulente esterno

© foto di Luigi Putignano/TuttoLegaPro.com

Il Palermo ha deciso: non arriverà un nuovo direttore sportivo per la stagione in Serie D. La figura di riferimento sarà Rinaldo Sagramola, il consulente esterno Renzo Castagnini. Nessun ds, ma una consulenza che arriverà da fuori con Castagnini che non farà base in Sicilia. Mentre l’attuale proprietà è impegnata a reperire altre risorse economiche per una maggiore serenità, è già stata presa una decisione importante: il Palermo 2019/2020 non avrà un direttore sportivo. E ripartirà da Rosario Pergolizzi in panchina...