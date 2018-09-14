UFFICIALE: Reggio Audace, arriva il trequartista Boldrini

© foto di Federico Gaetano/Tuttolegapro.com

La Reggio Audace F.C., attraverso il proprio sito, ufficializza l’acquisto del trequartista Michele Boldrini, perugino classe 1985 in uscita dal Modena. Per lui una lunga esperienza in Lega Pro con le maglie di Pisa, Perugia, Pistoiese, Spezia e Viterbese per poi giocare campionati da protagonista anche in Serie D tra Campobasso, Matelica e L’Aquila. Proprio nell’ultima stagione disputata con la formazione abruzzese ha messo a segno 15 reti in 30 presenze nel girone F di Serie D.